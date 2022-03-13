 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deaths: March 13, 2022

  • 0

KWAPIL, Keith A., 71

Racine, March 11, Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SCHAEFER, Doris I., 98

Rochester, March 10, East Troy Manor, East Troy, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

THOMAS, Mathews “Joe,” 89,

Racine, March 10, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

WALSH, Sr. Judene O.P., 91

Racine, March 11, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

WILLIAMS, Milton L., 61

Racine, March 9, Froedtert South, Pleasant Prairie, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

