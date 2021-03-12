 Skip to main content
Deaths: March 12, 2021
DEATHS

Deaths: March 12, 2021

BOETTCHER, Kenneth W., 72

Waukesha, March 6, Waukesha Memorial Hospital, Waukesha, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

CHART, William C. “Bill,” 75

Viroqua (formerly Rochester), March 6, at his residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

DEGROOT, Vyvian I., 89

Manitowoc (formerly of Sturtevant), March 9, Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation Center, Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, Manitowoc.

JOHNSON, Joseph L., 51

Kenosha, March 9, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

POIKONEN, David G., 55

Sturtevant, March 9, Ridgewood Care Center, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

YACH, Henry D., 79

Milwaukee, March 7, Edenbrook Lakeside, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

