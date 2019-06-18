{{featured_button_text}}

MATELSKI, Brandy S., 41

Mount Pleasant, June 16, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MATHIEUS, Linda L., 57

Mount Pleasant, June 15, 2019, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

YOCCO, Raymond R., 94

June 16, at Hospice House, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

