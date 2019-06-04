{{featured_button_text}}

BAKER, Margaret, 95

Racine, June 1, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

BRUNNER, Wayne A., 66

Waterford, June 3, at his residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

JORGENSON, Melissa J., 47

Kansasville, May 31, at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

PIERCE, Patricia A., 75

Kenosha, June 2, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

VIOL, Hilda, 105

Waterford, June 3, at her residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

