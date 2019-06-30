{{featured_button_text}}

ERICKSON, Michael F., 64

Racine, June 29, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

FRALICH, Marilyn A., 85

Racine, June 27, St. Monica’s Senior Living, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

RADABAUGH, Jon H., 71

Racine, June 27, at his residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

REAVES, Earnestine, 66

Racine, June 27, The Villa at Lincoln Park, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

SCHLICHTING, Patricia L., 82

Racine, June 28, at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

