HALL, Thomas J., 59

Franksville, June 7, at his residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

LaMASTERS, Jamilyn, 46

Racine, June 6, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

MURRAY, Kathleen D., 82

Racine, June 7, at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital, Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

NONDAHL, Richard A., 66

Racine, June 6, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

SARTAIN, Everett L., 92

Racine, June 5, at Visiting Nurse Hospice in Fort Wayne, Ind., Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

