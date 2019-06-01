{{featured_button_text}}

BURI, David, 72

Franksville, May 31, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

BUSKA, Keven B., 63

Racine, May 25, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

CHRISTENSEN, Kevin S., 50

Racine, May 30, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

JOHNSON, Emma “Emmy” L., 86

May 24, at Kenosha Estates, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

