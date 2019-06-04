LOIS, Henry, 85
Burlington, June 2, at Rosewood Manor, Delavan, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.
MERLO, James, 84
Waterford, May 31, at his residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.
NEWMAN, Edward D. "Edd," 75
Racine, June 4, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
SCHAEFER, Raymond, 93
Burlington, May 30, at Oak Ridge Care Center, Union Grove, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.
WEISS, Valeria, 88
Caledonia, May 30, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
ZENISEK, Robert F., 89
Racine, June 3, at St. Monica's Senior Living, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.