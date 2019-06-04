{{featured_button_text}}

LOIS, Henry, 85

Burlington, June 2, at Rosewood Manor, Delavan, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester. 

MERLO, James, 84

Waterford, May 31, at his residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester. 

NEWMAN, Edward D. "Edd," 75

Racine, June 4, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

SCHAEFER, Raymond, 93

Burlington, May 30, at Oak Ridge Care Center, Union Grove, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester. 

WEISS, Valeria, 88

Caledonia, May 30, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

ZENISEK, Robert F., 89

Racine, June 3, at St. Monica's Senior Living, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

