KRUEGER-ASHLEY, Myrna A., 92

Racine, June 5, Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

POLZIN, Thomas E. Sr., 78

Racine, June 5, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

ROSSMAN, Patricia L., 87

Racine, May 28, Lakeshore at Siena, Caledonia, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

