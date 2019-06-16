{{featured_button_text}}

BARELA, Doris R., 82

Racine, June 14, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

LESKOWICZ, Helen M., 89

Racine, June 14, at Elizabeth Residence, Oak Creek, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory.

