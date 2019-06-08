{{featured_button_text}}

INGOLD, John W.

Norway, June 7, at his residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

ISHMAN, Ronn D., 72

Racine, June 6, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MURRAY, Kathleen D., 82

June 7 at Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital, Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

