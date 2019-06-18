{{featured_button_text}}

MAUER, Harvey F.F., 93

Racine, June 18, at St. Monica’s Senior Living, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

KOZLIK, Paul J., 69

Racine, June 15, at Ridgewood Care Center, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

TURNER, Eddie L., 56

Racine, June 18, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

WALKER, Roger Jr. “Mike,” 42

Racine, June 16, at Ascension All Saints Hosptial, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory.

WEST, Ty Rese “Rese,” 18

June 16, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

