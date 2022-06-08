 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deaths: June 8, 2022

DANIELS, John “Jack” B., 74

Wheatland, June 7, at Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

GREENQUIST, Judith A., 84

Franksville, June 3, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

LANGDON, Raymond D., 94

Burlington (formerly of Racine), June 6, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

PETERSEN, Catherine “Cathie,” 80

Mount Pleasant, June 3, at her residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

WEYROUGH, Richard A., 49

Racine, June 6, at Aurora Medical Center, Burlington, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

