Deaths: June 7, 2022

GARCIA, Cathy A., 68

Racine, June 3, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

MILLER, Frank N., 93

Racine, June 5, at St. Monica’s Senior Living, Caledonia, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

MORRIS, Frank E. Jr., 57

Milwaukee (formerly of Kenosha), June 4, at Edenbrook Lakeside Assisted Living, Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

NORDSTROM, Kathryn M., 79

Racine, May 31, at Accent Care Hospice-Ignite Medical Center, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

