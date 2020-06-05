Deaths: June 7,2020

HARRIS, Deacon Durk C., 65
Racine, June 5 at Ascension-All Saints on Friday, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
ECHOLES, Joyce, 60
Racine, June 3 at Froedtert South Kenosha Campus, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
WIESNETH, Dorothy A., 84
Racine, June 2 at Pleasant Pointe of Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
BARBERA, Ronald A., 87
Racine, June 3 at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital/St. Catherine's, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
GREENING, Virginia C., 78
Racine, June 1, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
DARRACOTT, Purvis C., 66
Raymond, June 3 at his home, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
MAERZKE, Gerard, 68
Burlington, June 5 at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
PALLUCK, Susan, 79
Genoa City, June 2 at Burlington Hospital, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
MARTINI, Audrey J., 83
Racine, June 5 at Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
