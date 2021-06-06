 Skip to main content
Deaths: June 6, 2021
Deaths

Deaths: June 6, 2021

HARBIN, Marsha M., 83

Mount Pleasant, June 4, at her daughter’s residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HARVEY, Metherine, 68

Racine, May 30, at The Bay at Burlington on May 30th, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HEIDE, Charles “Chuck” H. Sr., 98

Kenosha, May 30, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

HOAGLUND, Diane H., 67

Racine, June 3, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

REIGEL, Gary J., 53

Las Vegas, Nevada, formerly of Racine, June 3, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SCHAUER, William Adam, 87

Union Grove, June 4, Oak Ridge Care, Union Grove, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Union Grove.

