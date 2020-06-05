Deaths: June 6, 2020
Deaths

Deaths: June 6, 2020

FLORES-CERVERA, Salvador “Chava,” 50

Racine, June 4, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

JENSEN, Marilyn J., 81

Sturtevant, June 1, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

NELSON, Marsha K., 62

Racine, June 2, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

RUFF, Nancy A., 72

Racine, June 3, at her residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

WIESNITH, Dorothy A. (nee: Epping), 84

Racine, June 2, at Pleasant Pointe of Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

