Deaths: June 5, 2022

BARTH, Donald E., 88

Mount Pleasant, May 29, Hospice Alliance House, Kenosha, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

BROWN, Sharon L., 85

Racine, May 31, Banner Health Hospital, Mesa, Ariz., Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

DeCRAENE, Gary M., 71

Sturtevant, June 2, Pleasant Prairie, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

COOL, David H., 89

Racine, June 3, St. Monica’s Senior Living, Caledonia, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

GARCIA, Cathy A., 68

Racine, June 3, Ascension All Saints Medical Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

GREENQUIST, Judith A., 83

Racine, June 3, Ascension All Saints Medical Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

HENKES, Kathryn “Kathy,” 84

Racine, May 31, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

LAWRENCE, Thomas L., 81

Racine, June 2, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

LAKATOS, Lilian G., 93

June 1, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

MORRISON, James R., 93

Pleasant Prairie, May 31, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

PECCARELLI Louis “Lou” A., 96

Racine, June 2, at his residence Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SALDANA, Anthony, 69

Racine, June 1, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SHERRY, Stephen “Steve,” 82

Burlington, May 19, in Wauwatosa, Casey Family Options, Kenosha.

