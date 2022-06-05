Deaths: June 5, 2022

BARTH, Donald E., 88
Mount Pleasant, May 29, Hospice Alliance House, Kenosha, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
BROWN, Sharon L., 85
Racine, May 31, Banner Health Hospital, Mesa, Ariz., Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
DeCRAENE, Gary M., 71
Sturtevant, June 2, Pleasant Prairie, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
COOL, David H., 89
Racine, June 3, St. Monica’s Senior Living, Caledonia, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
GARCIA, Cathy A., 68
Racine, June 3, Ascension All Saints Medical Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
People are also reading…
GREENQUIST, Judith A., 83
Racine, June 3, Ascension All Saints Medical Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
HENKES, Kathryn “Kathy,” 84
Racine, May 31, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
LAWRENCE, Thomas L., 81
Racine, June 2, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
LAKATOS, Lilian G., 93
June 1, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
MORRISON, James R., 93
Pleasant Prairie, May 31, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
PECCARELLI Louis “Lou” A., 96
Racine, June 2, at his residence Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
SALDANA, Anthony, 69
Racine, June 1, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
SHERRY, Stephen “Steve,” 82
Burlington, May 19, in Wauwatosa, Casey Family Options, Kenosha.