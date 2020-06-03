Deaths: June 5, 2020
Deaths

Deaths: June 5, 2020

PETERSON, Carol L., 82

May 30 in her residence, Strouf Funeral Home, Racine. 

ERICKSON, Linda M., 70

Racine, June 3 at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

KRENCISZ SR, Robert L., 78

Racine and Haines City, Fla., May 1 in Lakeland, Fla., Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant. 

LANGLIEB, Louise, 94

Racine, June 4 at Lakeshore At Siena, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant. 

