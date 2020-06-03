Deaths: June 4, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GATTIE, Shawn M., 28

Sturtevant, June 2, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

GRECO, Sarah M., 96

Racine, June 3, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

KRUCK, Judith Ann, 71

Racine, May 30, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SIMMONS, Jean Mae, 90

Kenosha, May 31, at The Bay at Sheridan, Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

