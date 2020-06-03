Deaths: June 4, 2020
0 comments
Deaths

Deaths: June 4, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GATTIE, Shawn M., 28

Sturtevant, June 2, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

GRECO, Sarah M., 96

Racine, June 3, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

KRUCK, Judith Ann, 71

Racine, May 30, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SIMMONS, Jean Mae, 90

Kenosha, May 31, at The Bay at Sheridan, Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listing

Deaths: May 21, 2020

ECHOLES, Artis, 83 Racine, May 14, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News