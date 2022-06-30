 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deaths: June 30, 2022

  • 0

BOGAN, Nancy R., 70

Mount Pleasant, June 28, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

KNIGHT, Mary Ann, 88

Racine, June 26, at Accent Hospice, Oak Creek, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

LAMP, Rosemary, 89

Sturtevant, June 27, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SIMS, Kizzy, 44

Racine, June 28, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

WASIAK, Theodore M., 93

Mount Pleasant, June 26, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News