Deaths: June 3, 2020

ANDERSON, Christopher L. Sr., 46
Racine, May 29, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
HELDING, Mary Leone, 85
Racine, May 29, at Aurora Medical Center-Kenosha, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
JENKINS, Frank R., 69
Racine, June 1, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center, Racine, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
KERKOWSKI, Anna M., 99
Racine, May 28, at New Horizon Adult Home, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
MARQUARDT, Suzanne M., 82
Racine, June 1, at Aurora Medical Center-Kenosha, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
PEARSON, James Edward, 65
Kenosha, May 29, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
STANKIEWICZ, Judith A., 69
Racine, June 1, at Kenosha Estates, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
TENNESSEN, Kevin James, 49
Rochester, May 30, at Kwasigroch Group Home, Rochester, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
THOMPSON, Mark H., 67
Kansasville, June 1, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
WENIGER, Jason M., 44
Racine, May 29, at Froedtert South, Kenosha, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
