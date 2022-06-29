Deaths: June 29, 2022

CHIZEK, Gloria J., 83
Racine, June 27, at Hospice Alliance, Pleasant Prairie, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
IVORY, Diane M., 51
Killian, Texas, June 21, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
KETTERHAGEN, Michael A., 75
Bristol, June 28, at Azura Memory Care, Kenosha, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
PARR, Joyce M. (nee: Andersen), 90
Formerly of Racine, June 26, at Fred’s Eldercare, Wind Lake, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
SCHMITZ, Ronald D., 76
Racine and Longwood, Fla., June 21, in Longwood, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
STEGMAN, Jack, 92
Racine, June 26, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.