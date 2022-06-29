 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deaths: June 29, 2022

  • 0

CHIZEK, Gloria J., 83

Racine, June 27, at Hospice Alliance, Pleasant Prairie, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

IVORY, Diane M., 51

Killian, Texas, June 21, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

KETTERHAGEN, Michael A., 75

Bristol, June 28, at Azura Memory Care, Kenosha, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

PARR, Joyce M. (nee: Andersen), 90

Formerly of Racine, June 26, at Fred’s Eldercare, Wind Lake, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

SCHMITZ, Ronald D., 76

Racine and Longwood, Fla., June 21, in Longwood, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

STEGMAN, Jack, 92

People are also reading…

Racine, June 26, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News