 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deaths: June 28, 2022

  • 0

LEE, Stephen M., 66

Racine, June 25, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

MAJEWSKI, Linda J., 70

Sun Prairie (formerly of Racine), June 25, at University of Wisconsin Hospital, Madison, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

PORCARO, Paula S., 69

Racine, June 24, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

PRICE-WATSON, Kathie A., 72

Houston, Texas, June 20, in Houston, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SCHMALFELT, John C., 92

Racine, June 26, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News