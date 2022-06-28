Deaths: June 28, 2022

LEE, Stephen M., 66
Racine, June 25, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
MAJEWSKI, Linda J., 70
Sun Prairie (formerly of Racine), June 25, at University of Wisconsin Hospital, Madison, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
PORCARO, Paula S., 69
Racine, June 24, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
PRICE-WATSON, Kathie A., 72
Houston, Texas, June 20, in Houston, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
SCHMALFELT, John C., 92
Racine, June 26, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.