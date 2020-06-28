Deaths: June 28, 2020

BLAHA, George, 88
Union Grove, June 27, at Oak Ridge Care Center, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
COSEY, Christopher A., 41
Racine, June 26, at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
EVANS, Mary Louise, 82
Racine, June 25, at Ridgewood Care Center, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
GUTH, Rose, 73
Racine, June 25, at Ascension Hospital in Franklin, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
HANSON, Robert B., 39
Racine, June 26, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
LOSSMAN, Laura, 95
Union Grove, June 27, at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
PATTON, Dr. James H., 87
Racine, June 25, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
TIEZE, Lois R., 83
Racine, June 24, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
WIECZOREK, Daniel P., 75
Mukwonago, formerly of Racine, June 26, at his residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
