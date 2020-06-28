Deaths: June 28, 2020
Deaths

Deaths: June 28, 2020

BLAHA, George, 88

Union Grove, June 27, at Oak Ridge Care Center, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

COSEY, Christopher A., 41

Racine, June 26, at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

EVANS, Mary Louise, 82

Racine, June 25, at Ridgewood Care Center, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

GUTH, Rose, 73

Racine, June 25, at Ascension Hospital in Franklin, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

HANSON, Robert B., 39

Racine, June 26, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

LOSSMAN, Laura, 95

Union Grove, June 27, at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

PATTON, Dr. James H., 87

Racine, June 25, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

TIEZE, Lois R., 83

Racine, June 24, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

WIECZOREK, Daniel P., 75

Mukwonago, formerly of Racine, June 26, at his residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

