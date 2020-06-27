Deaths: June 27, 2020

BUCKINGHAM, Jon. E., 81
Kenosha, June 25, at Burlington Memorial Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
LEARY, Daniel M., 58
Excelsior, Minn., formerly of Waterford, Nov. 5, at his residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.
PARKER, Caecilia A., 88
Mount Pleasant, June 25, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
PERRY, Joyce J., 86
Mount Pleasant, June 23, at Ridgewood Care Center, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
