 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deaths: June 26, 2022

  • 0

ARMSTRONG, Jessie, 41 Madison, June 22, UW-Madison Hospital, Madison, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

CHINGWAY, Richard Allen “Rick,” 65 Racine, June 17, Seasons Hospice, Oak Creek, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

JANOT, Karen L., 79 Altoona, formerly of Racine, June 24, Oakland Health Services, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

MUELLER, Dawn I., 68 Racine, June 25, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

NIELSEN, Marie Joyce, 63 Racine, June 17, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory.

PRICE-WATSON, Katie Aniece, 72 Houston, Texas, June 20, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

RAMIREZ, Leticia, 44 Racine, June 23, The Kathy Hospice, West Bend, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What's Going On

What's Going On

What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News