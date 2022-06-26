Deaths: June 26, 2022

ARMSTRONG, Jessie, 41 Madison, June 22, UW-Madison Hospital, Madison, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
CHINGWAY, Richard Allen “Rick,” 65 Racine, June 17, Seasons Hospice, Oak Creek, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
JANOT, Karen L., 79 Altoona, formerly of Racine, June 24, Oakland Health Services, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
MUELLER, Dawn I., 68 Racine, June 25, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
NIELSEN, Marie Joyce, 63 Racine, June 17, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory.
PRICE-WATSON, Katie Aniece, 72 Houston, Texas, June 20, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
RAMIREZ, Leticia, 44 Racine, June 23, The Kathy Hospice, West Bend, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.