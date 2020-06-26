Deaths: June 26, 2020
Deaths: June 26, 2020

BELTINCK, Jarod M., 21

Racine, June 24, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

MCCOY, Robert “Bob” Theodore, 86

Racine, June 23, at Froedtert South/St. Catherine’s Hospital, Pleasant Prairie, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

REES, James, 74

Burlington, June 18, at the Bay at Burlington, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

ZIOLECKI, James J., 65

Summit, June 23, at Aurora Medical Center, Summit, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.

