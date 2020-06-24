Deaths: June 24, 2020

FIENE, James R., 83
Racine, June 19, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
GODOY, Rev. Francisco Javier Golon, 69
Mount Pleasant, June 22, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
GOMEZ, Antonio, 70
Racine, June 21, at Aurora Sinai Medical Center, Milwaukee Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
JOBE, Donald F., 84
Racine, June 22, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
JUNKER, Elaine H., 97
Racine, June 15, at Ascension Hospital-Franklin, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
MARTINEZ, Louis, 81
Racine, June 21, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
SCHAFER, Gottlieb J., 98
Racine, June 21, at Ascension Hospital-Franklin, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
TOOK, GloriaMae, 88
Racine, June 20, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
