Deaths: June 23, 2020
CARIELLO, Rudolph R. Sr., 91

Mount Pleasant, June 20, at Aurora Medical Center-Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LEIBZEIT, Roy K., 72

Burlington, June 21, at Aurora Medical Center, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

KOPULOS, George M., 73

Racine, June 21, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

STARK, Julia Ann (nee: Kozlowski), 62

Mount Pleasant, June 20, at Hospice Alliance-Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

