Deaths: June 23, 2020

CARIELLO, Rudolph R. Sr., 91
Mount Pleasant, June 20, at Aurora Medical Center-Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
LEIBZEIT, Roy K., 72
Burlington, June 21, at Aurora Medical Center, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
KOPULOS, George M., 73
Racine, June 21, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
STARK, Julia Ann (nee: Kozlowski), 62
Mount Pleasant, June 20, at Hospice Alliance-Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!