 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deaths: June 22, 2022

  • 0

ALLEN, Adrianne G., 60

Racine, June 19, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

BENITEZ, Camilo, 79

Racine (formerly of Kenosha), June 19, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

BORBA, Robert J., 71

Waterford, June 19, at his residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

GAVIN, Anne J., 93

Racine, June 19, at Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

KERKOWSKI, Wayne J. Sr., 77

Mount Pleasant, June 19, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LARSON, Karl A., 75

People are also reading…

Racine, June 20, at Ridgewood Care Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LIERTZ, Scott E., 56

Racine, June 11, at Aurora St. Luke’s, Milwaukee, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News