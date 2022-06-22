Deaths: June 22, 2022

ALLEN, Adrianne G., 60
Racine, June 19, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
BENITEZ, Camilo, 79
Racine (formerly of Kenosha), June 19, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
BORBA, Robert J., 71
Waterford, June 19, at his residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.
GAVIN, Anne J., 93
Racine, June 19, at Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
KERKOWSKI, Wayne J. Sr., 77
Mount Pleasant, June 19, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
LARSON, Karl A., 75
Racine, June 20, at Ridgewood Care Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
LIERTZ, Scott E., 56
Racine, June 11, at Aurora St. Luke’s, Milwaukee, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.