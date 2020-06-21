Deaths: June 21, 2020

BALLANTYNE, Thomas C., 77
Racine, June 16, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
BORCHARDT, Bonnie L., 64
Racine, June 14, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
FRANZ, Glenn “Rabbit,” 79
Camp Lake, June 19, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Burlington.
JOHNSON, Ruth, 91
Racine, June 18, Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital, Wauwatosa, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
NELSON, Clemen N., 87
Racine, June 18, Magnolia Hill, Mount Pleasant, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!