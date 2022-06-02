Deaths: June 2, 2022

BROWN, Patricia K., 83
Burlington, May 30, at Zilber Hospice, Wauwatosa, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.
CHRISTOPHERSON, Burnadette C.E., 101
Janesville, May 30, at Cedar Crest, Janesville, Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
JERKE, Marianne, 93
Racine, May 30, at Accentcare Hospice, Oak Creek, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
KIS, Vondell “Vonnie,” 92
Racine, May 27, at Froedtert Community Memorial Hospital, Menomonee Falls, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
MCFARLAND, Peter J., 57
Franksville, May 29, at Accent Care Hospice, Oak Creek, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
SCHULTZ, Robert J., 86
Racine, May 22, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
WAITE, Karen M., 60
Racine, May 29, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.