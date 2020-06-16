Deaths: June 16, 2020
Deaths

Deaths: June 16, 2020

BROWN, Daniel C. “Danny”, 75

Racine, June 13, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

HAAS, Elaine M., 91

Racine, June 14, at Fort Atkinson HealthCare, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

LOPEZ, Maxima “Maxine” Musquiz, 88

Racine, June 12, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

MILLER, Tina, 63

Oak Creek, June 11, at Ascension Hospital–Franklin, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

MORRIS, Victor Joseph, 96

Racine, June 13, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

NORSTROM, Leroy, 78

Lake Geneva, June 15, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

RUSHFORD, Wilfred E., 79

Yorkville, June 15, at his residence, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.

SLIVON, Joseph, 92

Racine, June 10, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

WILSON, Willie Lee, 71

Mount Pleasant, June 14, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

