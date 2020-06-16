Deaths: June 16, 2020

BROWN, Daniel C. “Danny”, 75
Racine, June 13, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
HAAS, Elaine M., 91
Racine, June 14, at Fort Atkinson HealthCare, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
LOPEZ, Maxima “Maxine” Musquiz, 88
Racine, June 12, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
MILLER, Tina, 63
Oak Creek, June 11, at Ascension Hospital–Franklin, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
MORRIS, Victor Joseph, 96
Racine, June 13, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
NORSTROM, Leroy, 78
Lake Geneva, June 15, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
RUSHFORD, Wilfred E., 79
Yorkville, June 15, at his residence, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.
SLIVON, Joseph, 92
Racine, June 10, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
WILSON, Willie Lee, 71
Mount Pleasant, June 14, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
