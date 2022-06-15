 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deaths: June 15, 2022

FELTON, Lucille M. (nee: Pfeiffer), 99

Racine, June 13, at Kenosha Senior Living Center, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

JENSEN, Gordon V., 100

Racine, June 8, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LEKFIELD, Dale D., 80

Burlington, June 13, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

MALONE, Nia L., 44

Mobile, Ala., June 12, at University of South Alabama Medical Center, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MATA, Peter J., 63

Racine, June 12, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

MEAD, Tracey A., 64,

Racine, June 10, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

