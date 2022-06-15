Deaths: June 15, 2022

FELTON, Lucille M. (nee: Pfeiffer), 99
Racine, June 13, at Kenosha Senior Living Center, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
JENSEN, Gordon V., 100
Racine, June 8, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
LEKFIELD, Dale D., 80
Burlington, June 13, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
MALONE, Nia L., 44
Mobile, Ala., June 12, at University of South Alabama Medical Center, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
MATA, Peter J., 63
Racine, June 12, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
MEAD, Tracey A., 64,
Racine, June 10, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.