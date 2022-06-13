Deaths: June 13, 2022 Jun 13, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WHALEY, John V., 92Racine, June 6, at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Racine Crematory Funeral Home Kenosha Aurora Medical Center John V. Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Deaths: June 8, 2022 DANIELS, John “Jack” B., 74 Deaths: June 7, 2022 GARCIA, Cathy A., 68 Deaths: June 11, 2022 CARLSON, Lawrence “Larry” W., 85 Property Transfers: May 31-June 3, 2022 May 31-June 3 Deaths: June 12, 2022 BRANTNER, Charlie, 70 Deaths: June 6, 2022 COULTER, Joan A., 91 Deaths: June 5, 2022 BARTH, Donald E., 88 Deaths: June 4, 2022 GHANI, Dal’Reese S., 38 Racine, May 28, in Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant. A guide to LIVE MUSIC in the area Crazy Train Saloon Meetings: Wednesday, June 8, 2022 Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, June 8