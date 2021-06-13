 Skip to main content
Deaths: June 13, 2021
COWLEY, George L., 73 

Racine, June 10, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine

FISHBURN, Peter Clingerman, 84

June 10, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Medical Center Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine

REESER, Larry A, 52

Sturtevant, June 10, at Somers, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

WIEGAND, Carole W. , 85

Racine, June 9, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

WITTEMAN, Frederick “Fred” J., 77

Kansasville, June 11, at Lakeland Healthcare Center, Elkhorn, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Burlington.

