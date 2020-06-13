Deaths: June 13, 2020

BURNS, Judith, 73
Union Grove, June 11, at Oak Ridge Care Center, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
CAREW, Penelope C., 79
Racine, June 10, at Village at Manor Park, West Allis, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
HOLDEN, Shirley L., 84
Mount Pleasant, June 8, at Ascension-All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
JONES, Mary, 72
Waterford, June 11, at Lakeland Hospital, Elkhorn, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
PFUHL, Willard V., 88
Waterford, June 12, at his residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.
SILVON, Joseph, 92
Racine, June 10, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
VANDERWERFF, Elizabeth “Betty,” 94
Salem Lakes, June 11, at her residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
