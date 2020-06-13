Deaths: June 13, 2020
0 comments

Deaths: June 13, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BURNS, Judith, 73

Union Grove, June 11, at Oak Ridge Care Center, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

CAREW, Penelope C., 79

Racine, June 10, at Village at Manor Park, West Allis, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

HOLDEN, Shirley L., 84

Mount Pleasant, June 8, at Ascension-All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

JONES, Mary, 72

Waterford, June 11, at Lakeland Hospital, Elkhorn, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

PFUHL, Willard V., 88

Waterford, June 12, at his residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.

SILVON, Joseph, 92

Racine, June 10, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

VANDERWERFF, Elizabeth “Betty,” 94

Salem Lakes, June 11, at her residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listing

Deaths: June 11, 2020

BLODGETT, Robert “Bob” L., 84 Mount Pleasant, June 9, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory,…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News