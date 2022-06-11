Deaths: June 11, 2022

CARLSON, Lawrence “Larry” W., 85
Racine, June 9, Elizabeth Residence, Oak Creek, Maresh-Meredith, & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
GRAVES, Gordon W., 85
Racine, June 7, Brookside Care Center, Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
GUSTIN, Timothy S., 53
Racine, June 5, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
JENSEN, Susan, 79
Racine, June 8, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
VESELIK, Philip J., 87
Racine, June 9, Accent Care Hospice, Oak Creek, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
WASIK, Jordan, 37
Racine, June 9, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
WELLS, Thomas H., 77
Racine, June 8, Ridgewood Care Center, Mount Pleasant, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.