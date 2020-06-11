Deaths: June 11, 2020

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

BLODGETT, Robert “Bob” L., 84 Mount Pleasant, June 9, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant. JONES, Vickie J., 65 Racine, June 3, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine. LEMMONS, Mark S., 57 Genoa, June 8, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant. MAZE, Lorraine M., 88 Rochester, June 9, at her residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Burlington. MCCARTY, Robert R., 86 Racine, June 10, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.