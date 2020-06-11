Deaths: June 11, 2020
Deaths: June 11, 2020

BLODGETT, Robert “Bob” L., 84 Mount Pleasant, June 9, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant. JONES, Vickie J., 65 Racine, June 3, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine. LEMMONS, Mark S., 57 Genoa, June 8, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant. MAZE, Lorraine M., 88 Rochester, June 9, at her residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Burlington. MCCARTY, Robert R., 86 Racine, June 10, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

BLODGETT, Robert “Bob” L., 84

Mount Pleasant, June 9, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

JONES, Vickie J., 65Racine, June 3, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

LEMMONS, Mark S., 57Genoa, June 8, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MAZE, Lorraine M., 88Rochester, June 9, at her residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Burlington.

MCCARTY, Robert R., 86Racine, June 10, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

