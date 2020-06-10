Deaths: June 10, 2020
Deaths: June 10, 2020

ALBERT, Brenda L., 63

June 4, at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.

BECK, Bernice H. (nee: Eckert), 99

Waterford, June 8, at her residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

BLOMMEL, Arlene R. (nee: Willmes), 83

Racine, June 7, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

DOBSON, Judith A., 81

Spring Prairie, June 7, at her residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

JAROS, Mary Lynn E. (nee: Vitacco), 48

Racine, June 8, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

LUBKEMAN, Erich, 91

Pleasant Prairie, June 9, at Kenosha Place Senior Living, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

PEREZ, Beatriz, 71

Racine, June 8, at Complete Care Ridgewood, Mount Pleasant, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

VELICER, Daniel R., 84

Racine, June 8, at St. Monica’s Senior Living, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

