{{featured_button_text}}

EPPING, Nancy J., 90

Burlington, July 4, at Oak Park Place, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

KRAMER, Lyla M., 90

Racine, July 3, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LEON-COOPER, Monica, 54

Burlington, at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

WORACHEK, Virginia D., 96

Burlington, July 3, at her residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

YIELDING, Barbara, 65

Mount Pleasant, July 4, at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments