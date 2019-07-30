{{featured_button_text}}

FISHER, Edna M., 92

Union Grove, July 28, at her residence, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.

KARGENIAN, Martha, 99

July 29, at Lakeshore at Siena, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

RICHTER, Anne C., 105

Burlington, July 29, at Waterford Assisted Living, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

