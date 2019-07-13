BETTS, Peter J., 82
Waterford, June 28th, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.
BRUSKO, Dorothy J., 95
Racine, July 12, at her residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
JANTE, Dale, 73
Yorkville, July 12, at Wisconsin Veterans Home-Gates Hall, Dover, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
JENSEN, Jack D., 28 days
July 8, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, Wauwatosa, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.
MILLER, Darrell C., 50
July 9, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
NGUYEN, Tu Tinh, 60
Sturtevant, July 11, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
THOMAS STREGE, Shirley, 62
July 11, BRIA Trinity Village, Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
