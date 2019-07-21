KRAMER, Katherine L., 92

Racine, July 19, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

KUHNS, Henry C. Jr., 86

Palm Beach, Fla., formerly of Racine, July 15, at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

MACLENNAN, George R. 78

Twin Lakes, formerly of Racine, July 16, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

MILLER, Coleen R., 88

Mount Pleasant, July 19, at Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

SHAH, Usha A., 70

Somers, July 18, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

