{{featured_button_text}}

DADIAN, Jacquelyn, 84

July 27, at Ovation Jewish Home and Care Center, Milwaukee, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

HARRINGTON, Nancy L., 74

Racine, July 30, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

MAHONEY, Carolyn R., 77

Racine, July 29, at Froedert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

PETERSON, Franklyn J., 80

Racine, July 28, at his residence, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.

WEBB, Alton J., 73

Rochester, July 29, at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments