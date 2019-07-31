DADIAN, Jacquelyn, 84
July 27, at Ovation Jewish Home and Care Center, Milwaukee, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
HARRINGTON, Nancy L., 74
Racine, July 30, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
MAHONEY, Carolyn R., 77
Racine, July 29, at Froedert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
PETERSON, Franklyn J., 80
Racine, July 28, at his residence, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.
WEBB, Alton J., 73
Rochester, July 29, at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.