ANDERSON, Maryann, 80

July 10, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

BAKKE, Dorothy A., 94

Racine, July 10, St. Monica’s Senior Living, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

BROADWAY, Donna G., 75

Racine, July 9, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

BUISSE, Phillip, 86

Sturtevant, July 10, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

ELMER, Sylvan G., 93

Burlington, July 9, Boland Hall at Wisconsin Veterans Home in Dover, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

OLIVARES, Jose “Joe” M. Sr. , 88

Racine, July 6, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

STEVENS, Christopher, 60

Racine, July 10, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

THORNTON, Thor D., 26

Caledonia, July 7, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

