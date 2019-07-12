{{featured_button_text}}

DRAIN, Reginald “Reggie” B., 50

Racine, July 9, Ascension All Saints, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

ENGIBOUS, John D., 67

Oak Creek, July 11, Aurora at Home Zilber Family Hospice, Wauwatosa, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HINDS, Beatrice Ann Louise, 82

Mauston, formerly of Racine, July 9, UW Hospital, Madison, Hare Funeral Home, New Lisbon.

OMELINA, Daniel R., 87

Racine, July 11, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SHEA, James, 84

July 11, Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

