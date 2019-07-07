{{featured_button_text}}

ACORD, Roger D., 82

Racine, July 5, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

BOROWSKY, Dorothy E., 96

Racine, July 6, Lakeshore at Siena, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

EAGLESON, Samuel J., 90

Racine, July 5, St. Monica’s Senior Living, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

EKLUND, Carol A., 88

Sturtevant, July 6, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

GRAY, Anthony “Tony,” 61

Racine, June 27, Froedtert Memorial Hospital, Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

GRADY, Elnora, 71

Racine, July 2, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LUEPKES, William R., 84

Racine, July 6, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

LUI, Peter S. Sr., 75

Racine, July 1, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

