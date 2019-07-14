{{featured_button_text}}

BETKO, Sonna Lee, 78 Racine, July 13, at Ridgewood Care Center, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

DRETZKA, Mary Elaine “Elaine,” 86 Mount Pleasant, July 11, at West Allis Medical Center, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

PRIOR EL, Billy, 57 Racine, July 8, at University of Wisconsin Hospital, Madison, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

THOMAS-STREGE, Shirley, 62

Racine, July 11, at BRIA Trinity Village, Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

ZIELKE, Marjorie M., 89 Racine, July 12 at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments